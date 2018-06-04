Richard Yu, CEO of the Huawei Consumer Business Group, attends the launching of the new generation of its smartphone, Huawei P20, in Paris

JOHANNESBURG - Chinese cellphone giant Huawei said on Monday that its new P20 devices had shattered sales records in South Africa, with sales of this range increasing by 60 percent in six weeks after release compared to their predecessor, the Huawei P10 series.

Likun Zhao, vice president of Huawei consumer business group Southern Africa, said the Huawei P series has established itself as the benchmark of exquisite design and best-in-class photography.

"With the P20 series Huawei has brought to market devices that revolutionise the use of innovative technology and premium design, making them some of the most desirable smartphones on the planet," Zhao said.

The popularity of Huawei P20 series has not just been limited to South Africa after surpassing sales numbers of last year's Huawei P10 Plus, outselling its predecessor by 316 percent to become the most successful device ever sold by Huawei in Western Europe.

- African News Agency (ANA)