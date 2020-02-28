Huawei partners with Travelstart to give customers the best travel deals

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

DURBAN – Huawei Mobile Services has partnered with online travel agency, Travelstart, to make it easy for Huawei users to search, compare and book the best deals on flights, hotels and cars for business and leisure travel. The Travelstart app called Flapp, has integrated with Huawei’s new device ecosystem, Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) which means that Huawei users can download the app from Huawei’s AppGallery for current Huawei devices as well as newly to be launched ones too. With a strong focus on getting more travellers to book their travel through mobile, Director of Sales for Travelstart Mikha’il Ernest said, "Huawei’s Smart Assistant technology and ability allows us to be at the forefront of this change with both companies aiming to provide the end user with a compelling small screen travel booking experience" . The integration of the Flapp app onto the Huawei AppGallery was a quick and easy process, taking a mere few days. Travelstart is also looking to grow its African footprint, which this partnership will assist with. With a presence in all Southern African countries, and with the majority of bookings coming from South Africa, Nigeria and Egypt, Travelstart is now Africa’s largest online travel group.

Likun Zhao, Vice President of Huawei Consumer Business Group, Middle East & Africa said, "Huawei is excited to partner with Travelstart, as they provide such a vital service to South Africans. We want to ensure that our users will have a familiar and seamless experience when using our current and new devices, and provide Huawei fans with all the apps they need. In order to achieve this, we need to work closely with commercial partners and developers like Travelstart so that HMS becomes the ideal platform where developers are able to make their apps better, more relevant and more accessible for our Huawei users".

Recently, the online travel agency also launched a new online bus booking platform.

The platform, available at bus.travelstart.co.za, will help customers save time and money by comparing bus tickets from competing companies and serving the cheapest fare for a return or one-way route within South Africa, or to neighbouring countries.

The platform lets customers search, look and pay for bus travel from numerous suppliers. Customers can book tickets for up to ten passengers in a single booking and can filter search results by bus company, coach class and price. Payment can be made by credit card at the time of booking, or at Pick n Pay stores countrywide.

BUSINESS REPORT