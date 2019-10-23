2019 saw the launch of a number of stand-out devices including the multi award-winning HUAWEI P30 Series, widely considered to be the best camera phone currently available, as well as an all-round category leader.





Amongst a slew of awards and accolades, the European Image and Sound Association (EISA), a group comprising 55 of the world’s most respected consumer electronics magazines, named the HUAWEI’s P30 Pro “EISA Best Smartphone 2019-2020”, making it the second year in a row that Huawei has claimed this category prize.





More recently, the HUAWEI Mate 30 Series launched to great critical acclaim.





Featuring the flagship Kirin 990 5G SoC, DxOMark winning quad camera system with breakthrough SuperSensing Cine Camera and futuristic Halo ring design, the HUAWEI Mate 30 Pro has been called “a genuine, unapologetic flagship phone” by Android Authority while GSMArena stated that “it has some of the best cameras ever found on a smartphone”, once again cementing Huawei’s reputation as an industry leader.





In celebration of the milestone, Huawei announced the Commemorative Edition of HUAWEI Mate 30 Pro 5G. The limited version will come with 8GB RAM + 512GB Storage and will be available in Forest Green and Orange with vegan leather. It will be available for order on Huawei Vmall starting from 1st November 2019 at 10:08 am China time in the Chinese market.





