Huawei Technologies said it was ready and willing to engage with the United States government to come up with effective measures to ensure product security. Photo: File

JOHANNESBURG - Chinese multinational telecoms giant Huawei Technologies said on Monday it was ready and willing to engage with the United States government to come up with effective measures to ensure product security. It said this as the trade war between China and the US government escalated to global proportions after President Donald Trump, in a bid to protect privacy of US citizens, added Huawei to a trade blacklist making it difficult for the company to do business in America.

In a statement on Monday, Hauwei -- which provides of ICT infrastructure and smart devices with integrated solutions across telecom networks, IT, and cloud services -- said it was the unparalleled leader in 5G connectivity and restricting its business in the US would leave the country behind.

"(It) will not make the US more secure or stronger; instead, this will only serve to limit the US to inferior yet more expensive alternatives, leaving the US lagging behind in 5G deployment, and eventually harming the interests of US companies and consumers," Huawei said in a statement.

"In addition, unreasonable restrictions will infringe upon Huawei's rights and raise other serious legal issues."

Panic set in for millions of users of the Android operating system around the world on Monday morning after news broke that Google's parent company, Alphabet Inc, had suspended business with Huawei.

Reuters reported that Google had suspended business that requires the transfer of hardware, software and technical services except those publicly available via open source licensing.

In a short statement via Twitter, US-based Android said some Google services would still be available on Hauwei devices while the company complied with US regulations.

"We assure you while we are complying with all US government requirements, services like Google Play and security from Google Play Protect will keep functioning on your existing Huawei device," it said.

Huawei, the second biggest smartphone vendor after surpassing US-based Apple earlier this month to claim the number two spot after Samsung, said it had made substantial contributions to the development and growth of Android around the world.

"As one of Android's key global partners, we have worked closely with their open-source platform to develop an ecosystem that has benefited both users and the industry," it said.

"Huawei will continue to provide security updates and after-sales services to all existing Huawei and Honor smartphone and tablet products, covering those that have been sold and that are still in stock globally."

Huawei said it would continue to build a safe and sustainable software ecosystem, in order to provide the best experience for all users globally.

African News Agency (ANA)