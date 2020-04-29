Hudaco in secondary listing on A2X to retain its longevity, firm says

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share



The issued share capital on the JSE would be unaffected by the secondary listing on A2X, a statement said yesterday. A2X chief executive Kevin Brady said Hudaco’s longevity was not easily achieved, and its listing on A2X showed the management’s ability to recognise opportunity, and adapt to the needs of the marketplace.

The addition of Hudaco to the A2X board brings the number of securities available for trade on A2X to 37, with a combined market capitalisation of around R2trillion. These companies include Top40 constituents such as Aspen, Growthpoint, Mr Price, Naspers, Nepi Rockcastle, Standard Bank, Sanlam and Sasol. Brady said a secondary listing complemented the company’s primary listing and comes with no cost, risk or additional regulatory requirements. CAPE TOWN - Hudaco Industries, the JSE-listed 125-year-old import and distribution company of branded automotive, industrial and electronic consumer products, is also listing on A2X, on Tuesday.





A2X has listings from all key sectors including media, mining, banking, retail, FMCG, financial services, insurance, health care and telecommunications. In addition, the exchange also has listings in exchange-traded products, including two of Investec’s exchange-traded notes and three Absa exchange-traded funds. A2X is a licensed stock exchange which provides a secondary listing venue for companies. Hudaco employs more than 3 600 people and its current shareholders include many blue-chip players in the South African investment industry.





Hudaco’s share price traded unchanged at R68 yesterday morning on the JSE. The share price has fallen sharply in line with the decline in global markets in March - on March 4 Hudaco was trading at R101.99 per share. At the group’s annual meeting on March 19, Hudaco’s chief executive Graham Dunford said it was too early to make a meaningful statement on trading, and while management teams were dealing with developments as they evolved, the group was unlikely to escape unscathed from the Covid-19 crisis.





BUSINESS REPORT