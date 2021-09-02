Huge turn-out for interviews highlights jobs crisis in SA

A JOB advertisement on social media by a Joburg restaurant that has gone viral resulted in thousands of people turning up to drop off their CVs. BunsOut, a restaurant with branches in Linden and Norwood, placed the job ad online looking for candidates to work at its upcoming branch in Rosebank. In the ad, the restaurant said it was looking for chefs, waiters and bar attendants.

Thomas Savage, owner of BunsOut, said they were looking to fill between 10 and 15 vacancies, but received 2 000 CVs, and they continue to flow in. He said: “The huge turnout left me surprised, shocked and heartbroken. I want to give every person a chance, but it’s just not possible.” This breaks my heart 💔💔💔... people are hungry out there...

According to the ad, people were asked to come for quick-fire interviews and to bring their CVs, a process the restaurant undertook last year when it was looking to fill job positions.

However, because of the huge turn-out, the restaurant will only start the interview process next week after it has received and looked at all the applications. Savage said: “I think that there is a job crisis, and we as a business want to give as many people opportunities.” The job ad on the official pages of BunsOut currently has 253 likes and 2 300 shares on Facebook, 87 reshares and 63 likes on Twitter, and 1 118 likes on Instagram.

Unemployment Data from Statistics South Africa last month showed that the jobless rate increased by 1.8 percentage points to 34.4 percent in the second quarter, from to 32.6 percent in the first quarter. This is the highest unemployment rate recorded since the start of the Quarterly Labour Force Survey (QLFS) in 2008. The QLFS for the second quarter showed that 54 000 jobs were lost between April and June.