Hulamin CEO Richard Jacob to retire

The board of the aluminium products group yesterday wished Jacob well on his future and thanked him for his commitment and leadership - Jacob has been chief executive for the past 12 years.

Hulamin chief executive Richard Jacob, who joined the company 32 years ago, will retire on September 30.

Geoff Watson, an independent, non-executive board member, will be appointed interim chief executive from October 1. A process to appoint a permanent chief executive will start.

Watson has broad global industrial experience spanning China, Asia, Russia, the US, Africa and Australia with core expertise in the aluminium processing industry. He has held executive positions with Alcoa Kaal Australia, Alcoa Bohai (China), Steelforce (Australia), Seema International (Hong Kong) and UC Rusal (Switzerland).

Dr Boni Mehlomakulu replaces Watson as chairperson of the Risk Committee and Naran Maharajh will replace Watson on the Remuneration and Nomination Committee.