Hulamin reports robust interims boosted by strong demand

Hulamin, the Pietermaritzburg-based aluminium product manufacturer, saw its shares surge on the JSE yesterday by nearly 7 percent after announcing robust interim earnings boosted by growing demand, despite operational constraints. The shares traded at R2.77 on the JSE and year to date have declined by 42.22 percent.

In its results for the six months ended June 30, 2022 basic headline earnings per share increased by 147 percent to 47c in the half year. Revenue rose by 45 percent to R7.9 billion. Operating profit improved by 144 percent to R223 million. No dividend was declared. Outgoing Hulamin chief executive Richard Jacob said: “… 2022 began with solid demand, firmer prices than in recent years, and a weaker rand/dollar exchange rate. Turnover increased by 45 percent, and profits increased by 144 percent, despite the constraints experienced at Durban Port; the impact on the automotive market due to the KwaZulu-Natal floods; and the challenges posed on working capital by the record-high LME Aluminium prices experienced in the first half of 2022.”

Jacob is retiring next month, after 12 years of leading the company. Independent non-executive board member Geoff Watson will serve as interim chief executive, while Hulamin seeks a replacement. Jacob said Hulamin Rolled Products’ turnover increased by 47 percent and Hulamin Extrusions’ turnover by 13 percent compared with the comparable period. Despite the global impact of the war in Ukraine on shipping rates, the impact of commodity prices, and general inflation on Hulamin’s production costs, the company had managed to mitigate these by optimising on product sales mix and negotiating pricing to mitigate these cost increases to maintain margins.

"Hulamin Rolled Products has continued to benefit from firm local, and international demand for can stock as aluminium packaging displaces glass and plastic,” the group said. Hulamin Extrusions achieved revenue growth of 13 percent to R422m compared to the half year of 2021, which was R372m. “Several growth projects were negatively impacted by the floods in KwaZulu-Natal, which compounded already subdued automotive demand as a result of the global microprocessor shortage and caused delays in imported billet supply,” Hulamin said.

The year started with the LME Aluminium price at $2 815 (R47 412) per tonne, reaching a high of $3 850 per tonne and closing at $2 396 per tonne on June 30, 2022. Looking forward, the group said Hulamin Rolled Products’ manufacturing capacity would grow in the second half of 2022, with the bulk of planned maintenance shutdowns completed in the first half of 2022. "With a full order book, this will enable sales growth, increased scrap utilisation, and improved cash flow as the inventory build that occurred in the first half of the year flows into revenue in the second half of 2022.

