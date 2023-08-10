Hulamin share price surges after it forecasts strong growth in earnings

The company said that it expected headline earnings per share for the six months to June 30 to increase between 94% and 113%, compared to 47 cents reported in the first half of 2022, resulting in an anticipated range of between 91c and 100c.

Hulamin, the Pietermaritzburg-based aluminium downstream products fabricator, saw its share price shoot up by more than 23% at one stage on Tuesday morning after it released a very bullish trading statement.

Basic earnings a share for the first half is expected by the group’s management to increase between 94% and 113%, compared to 47c for the six months ended June 30, 2022, equivalent to a range of between 91c and 100c.

Normalised headline earnings per share were likely to increase between 83% and 103% compared to 36c achieved for the first half of 2022, resulting in a range of between 66c and 73c.

The interim results, which follow a strong set of annual results in the previous financial year, are scheduled to be released on August 14. The share price closed 9.77% higher at R3.15 on Tuesday.