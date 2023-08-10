Independent Online
Hulamin share price surges after it forecasts strong growth in earnings

Hulamin Production line. Photo: Supplied

Published 1h ago

Hulamin, the Pietermaritzburg-based aluminium downstream products fabricator, saw its share price shoot up by more than 23% at one stage on Tuesday morning after it released a very bullish trading statement.

The company said that it expected headline earnings per share for the six months to June 30 to increase between 94% and 113%, compared to 47 cents reported in the first half of 2022, resulting in an anticipated range of between 91c and 100c.

Basic earnings a share for the first half is expected by the group’s management to increase between 94% and 113%, compared to 47c for the six months ended June 30, 2022, equivalent to a range of between 91c and 100c.

Normalised headline earnings per share were likely to increase between 83% and 103% compared to 36c achieved for the first half of 2022, resulting in a range of between 66c and 73c.

The interim results, which follow a strong set of annual results in the previous financial year, are scheduled to be released on August 14. The share price closed 9.77% higher at R3.15 on Tuesday.

BUSINESS REPORT

