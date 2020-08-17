Hulett’s share price leaps 13% as turnaround strategy begins to show some results

DURBAN - Tongaat Hulett’s share price leapt more than 13percent on the JSE on Friday morning after the agriculture and agri-processing business narrowed its losses by 79percent for the year to end March, benefiting from its turnaround strategy implemented last year. The share price climbed to a one-month intra-day high to R5.67 a share, up from Thursday’s closing price of R5. It closed the day at R5.45, 9percent higher. Its headline loss amounted to R285million, down from last year’s loss of R1.4billion. The group has credited its turnaround strategy implemented last year to its new chief executive, Gavin Hudson. Tongaat reported a profit from continuing operations of R137m compared to a loss of R1.24bn while operating profit from continuing operations increased by 491percent to R3.26bn, up from R551m compared to last year.

Gavin Hudson said after a significant amount of hard work, the company’s strategy to turn Tongaat Hulett into a low-cost sugar producer and a leading agri-business in Africa was starting to manifest in their financial results.

However, he cautioned that more remained to be done in the future, but the firm was fully committed to achieving its goals.

“The financial mismanagement uncovered in early 2019 was devastating for Tongaat, and affected every aspect of our business. To get Tongaat back to operating efficiently, strategically and profitably required nothing short of a fundamental restructuring of our business,” Hudson said.

The group’s turnaround strategy involved cutting debt R8.1bn by March 2021, selling core and non-core businesses, reducing cost base and strengthening governance and financial controls.

In June, Tongaat announced the sale of Tambankulu Estates to Eswatini’s Public Service Pensions Fund for R375m, with the proceeds earmarked to reduce its R13bn debt.

The restructuring came about after PricewaterhouseCoopers’ report implicated 10 of its executives as responsible for overstating assets and profits by up to R4.5bn with “undesirable accounting practices” in its 2018 results.

The group asked the JSE to suspend its shares in June last year, arguing that its results for the year to end March 2018 could not be relied upon. The suspension was lifted at the beginning of February.

Hudson said the restructuring had allowed the group to enter Covid-19 as a leaner, better organisation able to weather the pandemic and lay groundwork for a return to sustainable value creation for shareholders.

Its revenue increased by 18percent to R15.4bn, while headline loss a share improved by 83percent to 211cents a share and basic loss a share also improved by 84percent to a loss of 212c. The group increased its cash flow from operations by 62percent to R2.1bn.

Tongaat did not declare a dividend during the year.

