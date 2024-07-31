Hundreds of China merchants join protest against Temu fines

Hundreds of merchants staged a rally at PDD Holdings’s offices in southern China this week, protesting what they called unfair penalties that Temu’s owner was increasingly levying. The suppliers, mainly smaller outfits that sell Chinese goods to Western shoppers via the fast-growing Temu platform, brandished placards and yelled slogans outside a Guangzhou company outpost on Monday, according to thos who attended and videos circulated on social media. Some managed to get into Temu offices though they eventually dispersed without meeting senior executives, said several witnesses, who asked not to be identified for fear of retribution.

The protest was the culmination of growing frustration among merchants and third-party sellers, who feel PDD is increasingly squeezing them for revenue as it embarks on a costly global expansion. Their complaints centre on PDD’s practice of withholding payments to merchants who’re judged to have fallen short on customer expectations, the people said. That includes anything from missing delivery deadlines to mismatched product listings. The penalties or fines had risen sharply in recent months, often without clear explanation, they said. PDD or Temu typically either withheld payment for products sold or levied a fine of several times the retail prices, the people added.

The dispute coincides with an aggressive expansion that’s taken the Temu brand across the world. PDD and its Temu platform exploded on the scene in 2023, with an expensive Super-Bowl ad. It has since begun to challenge fellow Chinese online shopping giant Shein, and even Amazon.com Inc. in certain segments. It launched in Thailand just this month. The breakneck global expansion at one point helped US-listed PDD, which stands for Pinduoduo, become China’s most valuable e-commerce company, outstripping long-time leaders Alibaba Group Holding Ltd and JD.com Inc. This week’s protest capped at least two rallies since May, said the people, some of which have been described by media including Yicai.

A Temu representative acknowledged that it was locked in a dispute with roughly a dozen sellers about “after-sales issues” related to the quality and compliance of their products. The disagreement involved several million yuan, the representative said. The spokesperson said several of the merchants recently gathered outside the site of a Temu logistics affiliate, but did not provide further details on Monday’s action. “These merchants have declined to resolve the disputes through the normal arbitration and legal channels stated in the seller agreements,” the company said in a statement. “The situation is stable, and the company is actively working with the merchants to find a solution.”

Temu is driving abroad, in part, because domestic Chinese consumption is flagging, struggling to recover from years of Covid-era malaise. But many others, including Shein, ByteDance’s TikTok Shop and Alibaba’s AliExpress have the same idea. That’s threatening to squeeze margins and drive up costs. On various occasions, Beijing has openly expressed support for what its calls cross-border e-commerce, or the sale of Chinese goods abroad – the driving force behind Shein and Temu’s meteoric ascent in the US. But this year, reports began circulating about growing dissatisfaction among Temu’s merchants in China, who supply the bulk of the cheap, fast-moving goods that consumers abroad are hoovering.

Some analysts say loss-making Temu won’t be able to sustain its mix of low prices and quick delivery for long – the key is whether it can get shoppers to return. Others say the company could become a major global player in coming years. What Bloomberg Intelligence says Lingering tension between PDD’s Temu and merchants using the platform, which have prompted protests in China, according to media reports, might force Temu to offer sellers subsidies to avoid defections to other overseas platforms such as Amazon.com, Alibaba’s AliExpress, Shein and TikTok Shop, where our checks show more flexible business practices. Appeasing merchants would drive up costs and spur steeper-than-expected margin declines for PDD into 2025.

Catherine Lim and Trini Tan, analysts It’s unclear whether PDD is making moves to assuage merchants. For Temu, the danger is that suppliers and sellers may migrate to other platforms, disrupting the flow of goods vital for supporting the fledgling platform’s growth. PDD more than doubled its revenue in the March quarter. It has expanded to more than 60 countries but that growing profile has raised the risk of regulatory scrutiny in key markets like the US, which barred ByteDance’s ownership of TikTok over data security concerns.