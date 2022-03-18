Hyprop’s repositioning of its South African malls bearing fruit as restrictions ease

THE SUCCESS of a repositioning of Hyprop Investment’s South African portfolio was evident in the recovery to pre-Covd-19 levels and even higher in some cases, in the trading performance of its tenants since restrictions were lifted. Chief executive Morné Wilken said trading performance was back to pre-Covid-19 levels driven by Hyprop’s repositioning strategy called the Golden Thread. The Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) portfolio had also recovered well over the past few months, while in Eastern Europe (EE), Covid-19 restrictions had delayed recovery.

Story continues below Advertisment

Hyprop owns shopping centres with a total value of R42 billion. In the six months to December 31, Hyprop grew distributable income by 21 percent to R501 million on a like-for-like basis, reflecting a reduction in Covid-19 discounts, lower expected credit losses on trade receivables, and savings in interest costs due to a reduction in debt. Distributable income per share for the six-month period was 146.5c (2020:160.6c), with the reduction a result from the issue of new shares after strong shareholder support for the dividend reinvestment plan (DRIP) for the year to June 2021.

Story continues below Advertisment

The DRIP was supported by 85 percent of shareholders and raised R876m in equity. Until market conditions stabilise, the board anticipates paying an annual dividend at year-end. The balance sheet had been strengthened over the past two years. Consolidated loan to value (LTV) improved from a peak of 51.7 percent in June 2020 to 41.5 percent at December 31, notwithstanding a decrease in the valuation of its SA portfolio. This was achieved through the recycling of non-core assets, being Atterbury Value Mart and Delta City in Belgrade, and successful DRIPs for the 2020 and 2021 financials years.

Story continues below Advertisment

In South Africa, there was a 5.1 percent improvement in foot-count year-on-year across the portfolio, and an 8.3 percent improvement in trading density. Retail vacancies were at 2.4 percent at December 31, 2021, and subsequently further reduced to 1.4 percent at February 28, 2022. In SSA, foot-count rose by 9.1 percent and trading density improved by 6.7 percent.

Story continues below Advertisment