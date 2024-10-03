Hyundai Motor celebrates milestone of 100 million units produced

Hyundai Motor Company celebrated an extraordinary milestone on 30 September, marking 100 million units of global cumulative production, an accomplishment that positions the automaker among the fastest players in the industry. The company’s journey, spanning 57 years since its inception, is a testament to its relentless drive towards manufacturing excellence and innovation.

The celebration unfolded during a special ceremony at the Ulsan Plant in South Korea, the cornerstone of Hyundai's manufacturing prowess since it began operations in 1968. Hyundai presented the 100 millionth vehicle—a sleek IONIQ 5—directly to a customer, symbolising the close bond between the brand and its loyal audience. Jaehoon Chang, president and CEO of Hyundai Motor Company, spoke about the significance of this landmark, stating, “Reaching global cumulative production of 100 million vehicles is a meaningful milestone that was possible thanks to our customers around the world who have chosen and supported Hyundai Motor since the very beginning.” His words underscore the importance of customer loyalty in Hyundai's expansion, an expansion that is not resting on its laurels but rather striving for the next century of production.

Dong Seock Lee, president and head of domestic productions, emphasised the collective effort of every employee, attributing the success to their hard work and dedication. He noted, “This auspicious occasion is just the first step toward the future era of electrification that Hyundai Motor will lead,” signalling the corporation's proactive shift towards sustainable mobility solutions. Hyundai’s legacy is intertwined with innovation and growth. The Ulsan Plant, nicknamed the “birthplace of the development of the Korean automobile industry”, first gained international recognition with the mass production of the Pony, Korea's first independent model, in 1975.

Today, this plant stands as a pivotal hub for electrification and signifies Hyundai's ongoing commitment to advancing electric vehicle (EV) capabilities. The company’s upward trajectory also includes the successful launches of its premium brand Genesis and the performance-oriented N line, alongside the revolutionary IONIQ series. The brand expanded its global footprint with factories in locations such as Turkey, India, America, and the Czech Republic, contributing to milestones, including exceeding the 50 million vehicle mark in 2013. In a bold move towards the future, Hyundai established the Hyundai Motor Group Global Innovation Center Singapore (HMGICS), an advanced concept designed as a smart urban mobility hub. This initiative aims to harness cutting-edge technologies—including artificial intelligence and robotic manufacturing systems—intended for future factories like the Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America (HMGMA), thereby maximising production efficiencies.