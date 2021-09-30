I visited the first SMEG store in South Africa and this is what I thought

I FINALLY got a chance to go to the exclusive SMEG store and have to say that I was not impressed. Now don’t get me wrong, the appliances looked like appliances ... meh.

The staff were lovely and I did apply to win a blender. The place in question was South Africa’s “first stand-alone SMEG store” in the boujee neighbourhood of Constantia. But, as with the neighbourhood of Constantia, I was underwhelmed by the SMEG store. Look, perhaps “old money” is understated and not flashy. I guess I expected more for all the hype.

In all honesty, I'm more impressed by an @home store in Canal Walk than the new swanky SMEG location in the Old Village in the Constantia Shopping Centre. I know what you’re thinking – you can’t afford their stuff so you're just jealous! And, honestly, you're right! But I mean, I might get a blender soon (wink wink).

Okay more about the store ... The Constantia store is the first in South Africa. What does that mean? Well, previously SMEG had several showrooms in this country, but this is the first time its wares can be found in a dedicated store. Margaret Hirsch, executive director of Hirsch’s Homestore Group, wants to replicate what she did with the Samsung concept stores. According to Hirsch, the concept stores have done well and there is hope of replicating this with SMEG.

If you're a labels junky or perhaps just love SMEG appliances, you can get your fix at the Constantia store any time – it’s open seven days a week. And yes, they have the famed R1 million Dolce and Gabbana fridge. THE famed R1 million Dolce and Gabbana fridge. Picture: Vernon Pillay. I am generally not a fan of flashy or gaudy things. Understated and classic is more my taste.

I will say I fell in love (yes love) with the stoves at the store. I could never buy them. Even if I did save for a decade, something in me would say: “Vernon, you can buy a car with this money.” But here are my favourites ... and their prices. SMEG stove that costs R78 999.99. Picture: Vernon Pillay. This yellow beauty also caught my eye.