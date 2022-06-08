Icasa chairperson resigns unexpectedly after spectrum auction

Keabetswe Modimoeng, chairperson of the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa), has unexpectedly resigned. This comes just a few months after Modiemoeng had overseen the auction of broadband spectrum, which went beyond expectation and raised more than R14 billion.

Modiemoeng joined the Icasa board in 2016. In a statement, Icasa said Modimoeng cited “a need to take some time-off after an enervating period”. He would take time off before deciding what to do next with his career.

Modimoeng would serve notice to ensure a smooth handover, the regulator said. Modimoeng served in various committees of council, including as a member of the complaints and compliance committee, and was seen as bringing broad stability to the organisation. “The undisputed highlight of his decisive leadership in the sector has been steering the authority towards the successful conclusion of the complex and historic spectrum auction licensing process,” it said.

“While awaiting the completion of the process for appointment of four additional members, the authority continues to be led by a strong team comprising the remaining four councillors, who will continue to receive the support of management and the entire organisation.” Modimoeng on Tuesday appeared before Parliament’s portfolio committee on communications to report on the spectrum auction. He said the priority now was for Icasa to establish the wholesale open-access network (Woan) as a next step in opening the fibre superhighway.

