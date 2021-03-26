ICASA extends use of emergency radio frequency spectrum

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's telecoms regulator ICASA has resolved to extend the use of temporary radio frequency spectrum issued to licensees for another two months, it said on Friday, amid delays in the auction of new permanent spectrum.

The extension means that mobile operators will continue to deliver faster connectivity to customers to meet a surge in data demand as some people continue to work from home.

Consumers will also continue to enjoy free access to certain critical health and education websites, as per the conditions of the emergency spectrum.

The extension will be from April 1 to May 31, the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (ICASA) said in a statement.

Licensees were supposed to return the temporary spectrum to the regulator by no later than March 31, when ICASA was meant to have auctioned permanent spectrum, but a high court halted the planned auction earlier this month because the process was deemed unlawful and irrational.