Iconic Cape Town building to be transformed into luxurious apartments

ONE OF Cape Town’s iconic buildings on Thibault Square will be getting a facelift and revamp from Thibault Investments. The building will soon be known as One Thibault. According to the company, the building will be the tallest in the city as it will stand at 126m.

The developers said the building comprises 180 fully serviced studios and apartments, Thibault Investments will convert half of the building into residential units, and the rest being offices and retail space. The development offers a varied range of apartments from studios to one and two Bedrooms, starting from R895 000 The company said the asking price is catering to the requirements of modern investors and homeowners alike.

The development is being done in conjunction with award-winning Vivid Architects and developer Steven Herring of Heriot Reit Limited. The building stands diagonally into the city skyline, with views of the harbour to the east and Table Mountain to the west. Thibault Investments director Steve Herring said: “We wanted to create a luxurious experience of city living that is affordable. The apartments have been designed to optimise space, creating a sanctuary that is safe and convenient.” Thibault Investments said the apartments can be bought fully furnished, with furnishings that maximise the minimalistic glamour of the building.

“With the management and convenience of the concierge and reception area, the apartments are conveniently Airbnb ready. It’s the perfect option for corporate buyers or rentals,” it said. “The multi-use, convenient and affordable luxury of One Thibault speaks to the future of big city life. Reimagining already-iconic buildings speaks to the trend towards re-purposing inner-city spaces to not only respond to housing requirements but create areas that are ready for the now and next generations,” the company said. Key features

Beautiful views Reception area with 24-hour security High-speed internet

Airbnb friendly On-site restaurant Pool deck

Co-working & networking space Concierge Parking

Storage Space Laundry facilities Easy access to transportation hubs