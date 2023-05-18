Ignition Group opens Cape Town office in growth phase

Durban-based Ignition Group, which has businesses that include Gumtree and Spot Money, has opened its first office in Cape Town which will soon house up to 900 employees, a statement said yesterday. Ignition CX, the group’s customer sales acquisition and customer experience business, would make up the majority of the space in the new building.

The business offers complete customer management, and services clients in the US, UK and South Africa. The Cape Town building would also be home to two of the tech-focused businesses, Gumtree and Spot Money. “2023 marks the 21st anniversary of Ignition Group, and as a proudly Durban-grown business that has partnered with some of the leading brands in South Africa and across the globe, I’d like to take a moment to reflect on what this new chapter in Cape Town means to us,” said Ignition CX CEO Ryan Bayman in a statement.