IHS Towers deal with MTN gives it a head start over competitors

IHS Holding acquiring 5 713 towers from the MTN Group in South Africa will give the operator a powerful additional footprint in terms of tower patent as there is going to be high demand for towers, according to Arthur Goldstuck, managing director of World Wide Worx. Goldstuck said with the new spectrum being rolled out, which should be allocated by the end of this week, the demand for towers was going to grow because 5G required a higher density of towers.

Story continues below Advertisment

“The acquisition gives IHS Towers a head start over the rest of the operators in terms of patents of cell towers,” he said. The deal makes IHS Towers, which is 29 percent owned by the MTN Group, South Africa’s biggest independent tower operator. This follows the Competition Commission approving, with conditions the acquisition by IHS Holding (IHS Towers) of 5 713 passive tower infrastructure sites and the associated business operations owned by Mobile Telephone Networks SA (MTN SA).

Story continues below Advertisment

After the merger, the relevant MTN towers will be wholly owned by a subsidiary of IHS Towers, a public company listed on the New York Stock Exchange. In turn, IHS Towers will form a South African subsidiary – IHS Towers South Africa – which will hold these tower assets, the commission said. According to the commission, the transaction, which involves the sale of a part of MTN SA’s tower infrastructure, means after the merger the two companies will remain direct competitors in the passive tower infrastructure market as MTN SA is to retain some of its tower infrastructure which is not part of the transaction. “The commission identified competition and public interest concerns arising from the transaction, specifically related to the exclusion of rival independent tower operators and vendors from the market, as well as the potential exclusion of rivals from access to space on the affected towers,” the commission said.

Story continues below Advertisment

The commission was particularly concerned about the ability of small, medium, and micro enterprises (SMMEs) and HDP tower vendors and independent tower operators to effectively participate in and expand in the tower infrastructure market, particularly at a time when mobile operators are considering the technical and other imperatives of rolling out 5G technology. Some of the stringent conditions the commission imposed on the merger included that MTN SA must not retrench any of its employees in South Africa as a result of the merger for a period of 24 months from the implementation date. “The commission notes that IHS Towers does not presently have any employees in South Africa,” it said.

Story continues below Advertisment

The commission said IHS SA would within the 18 months implementation date achieve a minimum level 4 B-BBEE status. “Within four years of the implementation date, IHS SA would achieve level 1 B-BBEE status; and within 24 months of the implementation date achieve 30 percent B-BBEE ownership,” it said. Another condition was that the procurement conditions that IHS and MTN enter with local vendors would last for 10 years from the date of implementation.

In terms of the new tower sites rollout, the commission said since there is a structural link between MTN, this raised concerns for the commission and that IHS SA may be the preferred partner for new rollouts. “To limit any exclusionary effect associated with such a strategy, the commission has imposed a condition limiting the preferential allocation of MTN’s new site rollout in terms of the number of sites and the period in which IHS SA may be given first preference for new site rollouts,” the commission said. MTN was also required to spend R60 million per annum for 10 years from the implementation date to support SME and HDP-owned vendors in the telecommunications sector.

“The annual spend is to escalate by consumer price index (CPI) in each year for 10 years,” it said. Regarding the sites that were to be acquired and transferred to the IHS Towers as part of the merger, the commission said IHS Towers would continue to make electronic communications facilities available to all existing users on the same terms and conditions as currently applicable in terms of the agreements between MTN SA and those users. Goldstuck said the conditions made by the commission were to ensure that there won’t be any job losses. He didn’t think the companies would have a problem meeting the merger conditions.