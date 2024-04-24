Imameleng Mothebe appointed as new CEO for meat importers and exporters association

The Association of Meat Importers and Exporters of Southern Africa (AMIE) yesterday announced the appointment of Imameleng Mothebe as its new CEO commencing May 2. Mothebe joins AMIE from the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition, where she was the director of industry development, agro-processing.

AMIE said Mothebe brings over two decades of valuable senior management expertise, in both the private and public sectors. Her career in the food sector spans corporate affairs, sector skills planning and economic development and she has extensive experience in both economic industrial policy as well as stakeholder relations management. AMIE board chairman Seymour Talpert said they believe Mothebe’s extensive experience in both the public and private sectors will be of great benefit to the association, and its members, as it positions itself for the future.

Talpert said Mothebe brings a wealth of experience, knowledge and a deep understanding of the agricultural sector, as well as industrial and trade policy. “We believe she will be an asset to the broader import and export sectors, which play a catalytic role in food security and in promoting South Africa’s position within the regional and global trade market,” Talpert said. “We would like to thank our outgoing CEO, Paul Matthew who has served AMIE and its members with such commitment and energy. We wish him well in his new endeavour.”

Mothebe said she was very much looking forward to this new challenge. “My vision is to help grow a sustainable and viable food sector by balancing domestic production capacity with the need to ensure South Africans, and especially those from marginalised communities and income groups, are able to easily access affordable, critical foods. “AMIE will continue to work towards this balance, while promoting the growth of exports of meat protein through close collaboration with government and the broader sector, to achieve alignment.”