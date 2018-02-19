JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's Imperial Holdings said on Tuesday its revenue rose 11 percent to R66.5 billion in the six months ended 31 December 2017.

The company said headline earnings per share were up 16 percent to 717 cents per share, while operating profit rose five percent to R3.1 billion.

"Imperial’s activities on the African continent produced 63 percent and 80 percent respectively of group revenues and operating profits during the six months to 31 December 2017, with the remainder generated mainly in Europe and the United Kingdom," it said.

Imperial employs over 49,000 people in 33 mainly African and Eurozone countries, operating exclusively in the logistics and vehicle sectors.

The company said structural challenges, including high unemployment, struggling state owned enterprises and pressure on government finances continue to erode consumer and business confidence in South Africa.

"There are however early indications that new political leadership will give rise to less corrupt, more accountable government and a general improvement in confidence and growth in South Africa, where R35.8 billion or 54 percent of group revenue and R2.0 billion or 65 percent of group operating profit was generated in the six months to 31 December 2017," it added.

- African News Agency (ANA)