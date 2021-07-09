Imperial Logistics makes strong recovery, forecasts rise in profits

IMPERIAL Logistics, which yesterday received a R12.7 billion buy-out offer from Dubai’s DP World, has made a strong recovery in the 12 months to end-June 2021, although the business is not yet fully operating at preCovid-19 levels. The transport and mobility group told its shareholders in a business update that it had performed better than expected, despite a significant overhang of Covid-19 in many of its key markets.

Imperial said that its revenue for the year was expected to increase 10-15 percent to between R51.02bn and R53.33bn, while operating profit was likely to increase 52-64 percent to between R2.22bn and R2.39bn. It said headline earnings per share of continuing operations were projected to rise to between 300-335 cents versus 156c the previous year. “The key financial metrics remain healthy as we continue to generate strong free cash flow in financial 2021, as well as strictly managed costs,” the Imperial said.

The group said that its balance sheet remained strong, supported by the proceeds from the R4.7bn sale of the European and South American shipping businesses. Imperial said its contract renewal rates on contracts remained strong and increased to 86 percent at the end of May 2021, compared with 80 percent as at June last year. There was also an “encouraging pipeline of new opportunities and new business revenue of about R5.6bn” as at May 30 this year.

Imperial was in the midst of transforming from a portfolio of regional businesses to an end-to-end market access and logistics business. “We continue to navigate the macro-economic challenges well, with investment in growth and driving digital and innovation being key focus areas. Digital and IT is a key driver in ensuring that our businesses not only remain relevant, but also enhance our competitive advantages. Our strong position as a leading health-care and consumer market access player in Africa continues to stand us in good stead, particularly during the Covid-19 pandemic,” the group said. The health-care medical supplies and kitting business benefited from a strong order book, but performance was negatively impacted by constraints on the supply and delivery of products resulting from the pandemic.

In the Market Access business, a recovery was recorded across key sectors in the past quarter, particularly in commodities, fuel and gas, but a third wave of Covid-19 infections could result in further weakening of the economy and the fast-moving consumer goods sector which remained under pressure in South Africa. Full-year cost savings of R200 million were achieved. The diversity of the leadership team was improved and six out of 11 Logistics Africa exco members were female and six out of 11 Exco members were non-white. The consolidated road freight business was more efficient.

A Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment transaction was announced on April 23, 2021. A 60 percent stake in e-commerce logistics business, ParcelNinja was acquired in February 2021, which offers an outsourced warehousing and fulfilment business to South African online shops using its warehouse system and fulfilment network.