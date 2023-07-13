Implats acquires bigger stake in RBPlat

The group said the move would make it hold about 56.43% of the RBPlat shares in issue.

Impala Platinum (Implats) said yesterday that it has concluded agreements to acquire a further 72578 Royal Bafokeng Platinum (RBPlat) shares, constituting approximately 0.02% of the RBPlat shares in issue.

‘’Implats confirms that this acquisition has already been disclosed to the Takeover Regulations (TRP) as required under Chapter 5 of the Companies Regulations.

‘’Implats may acquire further RBPlat shares after the date of this announcement while the Offer remains open and, if required under the Companies Act or the Takeover Regulations, will make further disclosures and announcements in that regard,’’ it said.

This comes after the TRP approved the transaction of its takeover bid of RBPlat last month.