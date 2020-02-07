Implats said for the six months to December 2019 it was expecting headline earnings per share of up to R4.65 – a 50 percent jump from the R3.10 a share recorded in 2018.
“Despite sales volumes for the period being lower than the comparative period due to the impact of ongoing planned smelter maintenance on refined production, gross profit is expected to increase by more than 90 percent to approximately R6bn, primarily due to the higher rand platinum group metals (PGM) basket price,” said the group.
Implats operates mines in Rustenburg in the North West, Zimbabwe Platinum (Zimplats) and acquired Canada’s North American Palladium in December. The JSE-listed group said it expected a hike of up to 57 percent in basic earnings to R3.63bn, compared with R2.3bn in 2018.
Earnings a share would likely increase by up to 46 percent to up to R4.69 a share, compared with R3.21 a share in 2018, the company said.