Implats says will start gradual return to work after govt relaxes lockdown rules

JOHANNESBURG - Platinum producer Implats said its South African operations would advance measures to manage a gradual return to work from Friday, taking the necessary measures necessary to protect employees, after the government announced an easing of lockdown regulations aimed at clamping down on the spread of Covid-19.

The goverment on Thursday said it would start easing in an orderly and incremental manner the lockdown put in place from March 27 which was initially set for a 21-day period to April 16 but was extended by another two weeks to the end of the month.

The lockdown, which included the closure of South Africa's borders for human traffic, has brought the bulk of economic activity to a halt, with only essential services allowed to operate as the government strives to limit the spread of the coronavirus now affecting large chunks of the world after first emerging in China last December.

On Friday Implats said all its South African operations, including Impala Rustenburg mining, processing and refining and Marula mining and concentrating, had been successfully ramped down and placed on care and maintenance from the start of the lockdown.

The group had continued with limited operating activities at its critical smelting and refining infrastructure and performed care and maintenance on underground operations, allowing it to secure its furnaces by treating some in-process inventory.