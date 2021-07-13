Independent pharmacies ‘lose millions of rands of medication’ to violence
THE Independent Community Pharmacy Association (ICPA) said yesterday that its independent pharmacy members, a front line against Covid-19 infections and a primary role-player in vaccinations, were now in a desperate situation owing to the violence in parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng yesterday.
“Our independent pharmacies have been looted and destroyed with millions of rands’ of much-needed medication lost and destroyed. President Cyril Ramaphosa has indicated that vaccinations will be ramped up and more than 200 000 persons will be vaccinated daily in the days ahead. However, this is now impossible since pharmacy vaccination sites have been destroyed and looted,” the association said in a statement.
Also, as from yesterday morning, the national Department of Health and the KwaZulu-Natal province suspended the vaccine roll-out programme until further notice, given the unrest.
The frenzied gatherings also constitute Covid-19 super-spreader events, the association said.
Many vulnerable citizens would not be able to access their chronic medicines or obtain urgent acute medication from pharmacies, which have either been destroyed or are closed due to the unrest.
“This situation needs swift and decisive action from our government,” the association said.
