Independent pharmacies ‘lose millions of rands of medication’ to violence

THE Independent Community Pharmacy Association (ICPA) said yesterday that its independent pharmacy members, a front line against Covid-19 infections and a primary role-player in vaccinations, were now in a desperate situation owing to the violence in parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng yesterday.

“Our independent pharmacies have been looted and destroyed with millions of rands’ of much-needed medication lost and destroyed. President Cyril Ramaphosa has indicated that vaccinations will be ramped up and more than 200 000 persons will be vaccinated daily in the days ahead. However, this is now impossible since pharmacy vaccination sites have been destroyed and looted,” the association said in a statement.