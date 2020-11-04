Indequity shows double-digit profits

DURBAN – Indequity Group reported double-digit growth in profit for the year to end September despite a challenging year worsened by the Covid-19 outbreak. The short-insurance group yesterday posted a 15.86 percent increase in profits to R12.67 million, up from R10.93m compared to last year. A reduction in claims due to the lockdown in April and May had contributed positively to its bottom line compared to a year earlier. However, Indequity said the 2020 financial year had proved to be a challenging year for the group due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the related economic recession experienced in South Africa. “The weak state of the economy negatively impacted the group in several ways, but particularly in relation to its premium growth," the group said.

This is reflected in the decrease in the growth in gross written premium from 7.5 percent last year to 5 percent in the current year,” the group added.

Gross written premium increased to R66.76m during the period, up from R63.56m compared to last year.

Its total income was marginally up by 3.2 percent to R68.75m and headline earnings per share (Heps) increased by 26.4 percent to 122.65 cents a share while basic earnings per share surged by 27.2 percent to 122.69c.

The increase of 26.4 percent in Heps was attributed to share repurchases made in terms of its share repurchase programme.

The repurchase of its shares reduced the weighted average number of shares outstanding at year-end by 8.9 percent.

During the year the group disposed of all its equity investments in order to improve cash availability and reduce exposure to market fluctuations.

The conversion of foreign currency denominated cash resulted in foreign exchange gains and in the current year, the effect of the foreign exchange gains amounted to R1.07m.

Although its results showed a gratifying increase in the current year, the lower growth rate in turnover was a clear indicator of continued difficult trading conditions, Indequity said.

“The group is cognisant that the unique circumstances that contributed to growth in earnings in the current year are not expected to be repeated in future years, and a prudent approach to strategic business decisions is therefore called for,” Indequity said.

Looking ahead, Indequity said the insurance industry in South Africa remained exceedingly competitive and the economic climate is desperately demanding.

“Achieving growth targets and delivering superior results are therefore expected to remain challenging,” it said.

Indequity shares on Tuesday closed 6.67 percent higher at R8 on the JSE.

