CAPE TOWN - Indluplace Properties’ second-half performance had improved as anticipated, the real estate investment trust said in a market update on Friday.
In its interim results the company warned that trading conditions were expected to remain tough, but certain building-specific strategies, a strengthened head office team, continued letting at Highveld View, and the seasonality experienced in the residential sector would result in an improvement in the second half.
The share price rose 3.45percent on Friday to R4.50. The Highveld View 450-unit complex in Witbank would be about 65percent let at the end of September, versus 37percent at the end of March. Letting of No1 Eloff Street, with 320 units, had improved from 74percent as at March 31, to about 97.5percent let as at September 30.