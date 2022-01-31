Industrial Reit’s multi-let industrial portfolio continues to grow

Industrials REIT, the UK property company with a secondary listing on the JSE, has increased its multi-let industrial (MLI) portfolio to 95 percent following six acquisitions in the three months to December 31. Chief executive Paul Arenson said in spite of the onset of the Omicron variant at the end of 2021, the quarter was one of the busiest for new lettings and renewals.

“This is the fifth successive quarter we achieved average uplifts in rent of more than 20 percent at lease expiry or renewal, illustrating the strength of the MLI market, which is characterised by affordable rents and low levels of supply,” he said in a trading update on Friday. These market dynamics had helped the company deliver like-for-like growth in passing rents at the top end of their 4-5 percent per annum target, he said. During the quarter, the penultimate non-MLI asset was disposed of. The remaining non-MLI asset in Germany was being held for sale.

In December the company’s London listing moved to the premium segment of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange, which Arenson believed would provide access to a broader universe of potential investors. During the quarter there was a 31 percent increase in rental value of new leases signed to £1.54 million (R32m) across 43 new lettings and 17 lease renewals. Rents continued to track towards the top end of expectations, he said.

The like-for-like Estimated Rental Value (ERV) growth of +8 percent in the 12 months to December 31 was bolstered by strong leasing performance at two of the largest assets - Compass Industrial Park, Speke and Dana Trading Estate, Paddock Wood, and by capital investment at estates in Sheffield, Liverpool and Preston. Occupancy in the MLI portfolio was unchanged at 93.8 percent. A capital improvement project at Brasenose Industrial Estate in Liverpool was nearing completion.

Rent collection continued to improve despite complications introduced because of Omicron (previous quarter: MLI collections 92 percent overall), and the company was looking forward to an end of the government restrictions on bad debt enforcement due to expire on March 31, 2022. Currently a further three industrial estates were under offer with a combined value of £11.2m and there was a strong pipeline of other potential opportunities, he said. As at close of business on December 31, Industrials REIT’s loan-to-value ratio (LTV) was a low 28 percent on drawn facilities, and approximately 25 percent when allowing for unrestricted cash.