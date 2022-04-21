Industrials REIT acquires four multi-let industrial estates

INDUSTRIALS REIT, the UK multi-let industrial (MLI) property company also listed in the JSE, has acquired four multi-let industrial estates in Boston, Barnsley, Leeds and Stockton on Tees for a total of £20.86 million (R408.9m). The purchase price reflects a net initial yield of 5.7 percent. The 260 000 square feet of property generates £1.25m of annualised rent.

Story continues below Advertisment

Following these acquisitions, Industrials REIT’s MLI portfolio now comprises 105 estates across 7.1 million square feet of space. “These properties, which take our MLI portfolio past 7 million square feet, are aligned with our objective of investing in purpose-built MLI estates let off low passing rents, and are located in densely populated areas which are witnessing strong economic activity,” said Industrial REIT head of investment Will Lutton He said the regional MLI market was characterised by record low vacancy and strong tenant demand – occupancy was 100 percent across these assets.

Story continues below Advertisment

“In addition to a mix of near and more medium-term asset management opportunities, we are confident of capitalising on current demand to drive rents through our Industrials Hive operating platform,” said Lutton. The new individual assets are Haven Business Centre, Boston, acquired for £4m, Twibell Street Trade Park, Barnsley, acquired for £5.85m, Astra Park, Leeds, acquired for £6.7m, and units 1-12, Primrose Hill Industrial Estate, Stockton on Tees, acquired for £4.31m. Industrial REIT’s share price was untraded at R38.02 on the JSE yesterday morning, this after the price has fallen quite sharply from 13.6 percent from R44 on January 3 this year.

Story continues below Advertisment

Will Fulton and Kerri Hunter, investment managers at UK Commercial Property Reit, writing in the online UK Investor Magazine, said that in the UK, industrial and logistics properties have continued to thrive over the past 12 months, driven by strong rental growth and high demand. They said retail warehousing was also a stand-out in 2021. In the early months of 2022, the market had started to become less polarised, with industrial property still delivering strong returns, but the gap with the rest of the market had become “far smaller.” BUSINESS REPORT