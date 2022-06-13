Industrials REIT lifts rental income by 45 percent

INDUSTRIALS REIT, the owner of multi-let industrial (MLI) estates in the UK, grew net rental income by 42 percent to £32.8 million (R640 billion) in the year to March 31, 2022. The total dividend came to 6.85 pence per share for the year, from 6.75 pence in 2021. There was a 19.4 percent like-for-like portfolio valuation increase over the year.

Like-for-like passing rent increased 4.4 percent versus 5.6 percent in 2021. Occupancy across the MLI portfolio was steady at 93.6 percent versus 93.7 percent in 2021. The sales of the final three non-MLI assets were completed in the year, generating proceeds of 46m pounds. Rent collection levels were nearing pre-Covid levels, with 93 percent of invoices billed in the 2022 financial year paid, resulting in a reduction in the bad debt expense to 1.3m pounds from 2m pounds.

