Industry cheers adoption of Electricity Regulation Bill

Stakeholders in South Africa’s electricity generation sector, from wind, solar and photovoltaic producers to intensive users, are urging President Cyril Ramaphosa to quickly sign the Electricity Regulation Amendment (ERA) Bill into law, following its adoption by the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) last week. The ERA Bill, once enacted, is expected to steady Eskom’s hand and expedite open-market trade in electricity.

The amendment Bill aims to provide for additional electricity generation capacity and infrastructure, and to establish the duties, powers and functions of the Transmission System Operator (SOC Ltd) and provide for an open-market platform that allows competitive electricity trading, among others. It further seeks to amend the regulatory framework for the electricity industry, in response to prevailing conditions in the South African electricity power system, and the Department of Public Enterprises’ 2019 Roadmap for Eskom in a Reformed Electricity Supply Industry. It will also facilitate Eskom’s role as a wheeler and dealer of electricity, and empower the National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa) to license entities in the competitive market, as well as regulate the transitioning to a competitive market and enforce penalties to address the theft and vandalism of electricity infrastructure.

Industry leaders on Friday said South Africa’s journey to a power-secure future had reached a significant milestone, as the bill will open the market to suppliers of electricity and bring much closer competition to the market. Rethabile Melamu, the chief executive of the Solar PV Industry Association (SAPVIA) said the bill creates access for independent power producers to the grid, which will facilitate a lot more investment into the industry. “It will make energy cheaper, cleaner and more reliable. We hope President Ramaphosa will sign this legislation into law,” Melamu said.

The bill also provides a national framework for wheeling, which is the distribution of electricity between private players. Niveshen Govender, chief executive of the South African Wind Energy Association (Sawea), on Friday said that with the establishment of the National Transmission Company of South Africa (NTCSA) in a liberalised market, the bill will set the stage for a structured and accountable energy landscape. “Key provisions of the ERA Bill, such as establishing an open market platform for competitive electricity trading and creating a Transmission Systems Operator (TSO), are poised to unlock new opportunities for wind energy development,” Govender said.

“These measures should streamline grid access and facilitate more electricity transactions, enabling greater integration of new wind power into South Africa's energy mix.” Govender added that the enhanced role of Nersa would ensure regulatory clarity and stability. “The defined role of the regulator will require leadership and vision to ensure control mechanisms within a free market, safeguarding an affordable and reliable future supply of electricity.”

The Energy Intensive Users Group (EIUG) said the bill was particularly important as it attempts to bring certainty to an already transforming industry, with the envisaged changes coming at an appropriate time, given the fast-changing needs and opportunities in the electricity sector in South Africa. EIUG's chief executive Fanele Mondi said several important pillars of the restructuring plan for the Electricity Supply Industry (ESI) – enshrined in the bill and supported by the EIUG, including the establishment of the NTSA, comprising a Transmission Operator, System Operator, Market Operator and Central Purchasing Agency – were significant. “Also acknowledged is the explicitly-defined path to a truly independent transmission operator and competitive market, while ensuring sufficient mechanisms are in place in managing the transition,” Mondi said.

“The role of public procurement and private sector participation is also enshrined in this Bill and we hope this provides better certainty for further private sector investments.” Chief executive of the Energy Council, James Mackay, said urgent refocus was needed in navigating the complexities and challenges of implementing a market-led and decentralised energy sector, in line with the amended ERA in the ambitious implementation period of five years set for implementation. “This is the global norm and all industrial economies have long moved to this model, which will trigger significant investment in sector modernisation and digital capability,” Mackay said.