CAPE TOWN - Consumers are urged to return all cold and processed foods that are Enterprise products, for a full refund, following the listeriosis outbreak.

This comes after groups such as Pick n Pay, Checkers, Shoprite and Woolworths have not only recalled all Enterprise products but will provide full refunds to customers.

Enterprise's factory in Germiston has been deemed the source of where the outbreak began. This was confirmed by The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) who conducted lab tests.

Enterprise has also confirmed the outbreak, saying that they are undertaking a full national recall on the Enterprise ready-to-eat meat products. While certain products have been deemed safe, Enterprise has called for all their products to be removed, in terms of public safety.

The company has since removed all products from their website, instead, displaying a statement on food safety.

According to the Chief Executive Officer at Tiger Brands, Lawrence Mac Dougall said, "food safety remains the highest priority at Tiger Brands – where we always place consumers’ health and safety above all else. Therefore, we can confirm that we have, with immediate effect, undertaken a full national recall of the affected Enterprise ready-to-eat meat product range. We are being extra vigilant and cautious as consumer safety remains our highest priority and therefore immediate action is being taken. Additionally, we have suspended operations at both Enterprise manufacturing facilities (Polokwane and Germiston) and have halted supply to trade.”

Meanwhile, these are some of Enterprise's popular foods to watch out for:

-BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE