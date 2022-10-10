INN8’s CEO Gambale predicts consolidation among financial services platforms

Financial-services group INN8 expects merger and acquisition activity in the investment platform industry to accelerate as companies seek to bulk up in size and improve earnings. “South Africa has space for two, maybe three, dominant platforms, given the size of assets in the country,’’ INN8 Executive Mickey Gambale said.

Story continues below Advertisement

About 400 investment platforms operate in the country. Platforms vary from those targeting boutique asset managers and large asset managers to those seeking to accelerate the development of women. “Not only are there too many platform providers, but a potential global recession, a moribund local economy, and uncertain financial markets deepen the need to consolidate,” Gambale said in a statement on Friday.

“Platforms cost a significant amount of money to build. It helps if you have a significant scale to make real profits. The South African market should start consolidating. “This country is not big enough for all these players,” he said. “It is too expensive. Your growth will come through building scale and then creating efficiencies within that scale. As your size swells, you can drive your prices down and widen your market as you create better value for consumers.” He said some recent deals in the local industry had already been set in motion.

Story continues below Advertisement

FNZ, a global wealth management platform, in May last year, completed the acquisition of South African third-party administration firm Silica from Ninety One. In December, Sanlam agreed to buy Alexander Forbes’ client administration business for R200m and place the company under its Glacier brand. Sanlam also last year reached a deal with Absa to acquire the bank’s platform unit for Glacier.

Story continues below Advertisement

He said INN8 launched its retail investment platform in September last year after four years of development – building it from the ground up using the latest upgradable technology. The platform allows financial advisers to trade without restrictions on behalf of their clients, provides automatic reconciliation tools, simple-to-understand investment proposals, real-time regulatory compliance, and a wide selection of clean-priced funds advisers and their clients can choose from. For its expansion, INN8 can rely on its relationships with Standard Bank, Africa’s largest lender, and the bank’s insurance unit, Liberty, to boost its assets under administration. INN8’s platform can do this by migrating legacy assets onto its modern platform – without needing to make acquisitions, Gambale said.

“We are uniquely positioned. If we play our cards right, we should be among the two strongest players in the market,” he said. Linked Investment Service Providers, which manage investment platforms, had assets under administration of R1.62 trillion at the end of the first quarter, a 1% decline from the prior quarter, following a drop in markets and a slowdown in net new business, according to data compiled by the Association for Savings & Investment South Africa. That compares with total assets in Collective Investment Schemes of about R3 trillion. [email protected]