



The South African Institute of Chartered Accountants (Saica) established this independent investigation in November to probe allegations of improper conduct of former KPMG South Africa employees and the work it did for the Gupta family.





According to the institute, the inquiry, which originally was due by the end of April, was delayed by requests from various parties for extensions to the submission period, legal arguments as well as the availability of relevant parties.





The scope of the inquiry, which was tasked with a fact-finding mission into the conduct of current and former members of Saica employed by KPMG, included the period January 2013 to September 2017.





“We are sensitive to the fact that the auditing profession is under immense pressure and that many of KPMG’s clients are awaiting our report. Indeed, the world is watching,” said Ntsebeza.





– BUSINESS REPORT

JOHANNESBURG - The Ntsebeza inquiry into auditing firm KPMG would be completed by the end of June, according to Advocate Dumisa Ntsebeza.