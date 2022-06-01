Insimbi 2022 earnings rise sharply on higher commodity prices

INSIMBI group, a provider of resources to the steel industries and manufacturer of plastic containers, more than doubled headline earnings a share to 24.58 cents (10.36 cents) after rising commodity prices lifted revenue and margins, and due to better economic activity locally and abroad. Gross profit for the group that operates in 27 countries increased by 27 percent to R576 million in the year to February 28, 2022. No dividend was declared.

“The period marked a return to stable operating conditions for Insimbi. We built on a solid first-half performance to deliver excellent results. The year was not without challenges, however, from national infrastructural issues affecting ports and rail networks to rising costs for input materials,” chairman Robert Dickerson said. Prices for most of the group’s commodities were high during the year. “We welcome the global move to cleaner production and cleaner metals, as evidenced by China’s focus on closing ‘dirty’ steel plants, among other country-level initiatives. Cleaner metals lie at the heart of our business,” Insimbi directors said in the results.

Export duties on recycled ferrous and non-ferrous metal became effective from August 1, 2021, but exporting recycled metals remained a challenge. Civil unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng in July 2021 closed the N3 transport corridor for several days. This was closely followed by the Transnet cyberattack in August, which forced the state utility to declare force majeure at Durban port. “The reluctance of shipping lines to dock in Durban in the aftermath produced a months-long logistical bottleneck for both incoming and outgoing containerised goods via that port,” the directors said.

The logistics issues were compounded by the 16-day National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) strike in October. Dickerson said the government’s slow implementation of stimulus initiatives, especially for national infrastructure, was disappointing. “Given President Ramaphosa’s international drive to promote South Africa as an attractive investment, we trust the government is taking the necessary steps to accelerate roll-out of the stimulus and provide the support our economy needs to grow at a pace that supports his ambitions,” he said.

Going forward, the group’s focus remained on recycling and beneficiating ferrous and non-ferrous metals for supply to local and export clients. The balance sheet was being steadily degeared for potential acquisitions, directors said. The integration and rationalisation of acquisitions over the past five years was almost complete.