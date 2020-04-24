Instagram's new gift cards feature to help small business during Covid-19 period

DURBAN - Small businesses are an important part of the economy and many are facing immense challenges during the Covid‑19 crisis. Now, Instagram is making it easier to discover gift cards, online food orders, and fundraisers on the platform so Instagram users can support the businesses that they love. Small businesses can share new gift card, food order, and fundraiser stickers in Stories and on their profiles. When users see gift cards or food orders, they can tap to make a purchase through the partner’s site. Fundraisers open on Facebook to a personal fundraiser created by business owners or their supporters. Gift cards and food orders for delivery and takeout are available in the US and Canada starting today and will roll out globally in the coming weeks, and fundraisers will be coming soon.

Instagram is encouraging people spread the word by resharing the stickers in their Stories. For many businesses right now, every sale helps Instagram will continue to work on features that make it easier to support the small businesses that people care about.

In 2019, Instagram introduced @shop is a new account that was created for the community of people who love to shop. According to the photo sharing platform, @shop is a celebration of small businesses and the creators behind them.

The content on this account is inspired by Instagram's community of shoppers that is Instagram users. @shop is a real-time reflection of the interests of Instagram users across top shopping categories like fashion, beauty, home decor and more.

Every product featured on @shop includes product tags so users can easily tap to shop

