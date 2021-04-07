Intake opens for the Amazon Web Services SA programme
JOHANNESBURG - AMAZON Web Services (AWS) said yesterday that its intake for its Equity Equivalent Investment Programme (EEIP) in South Africa for this year was now open.
In 2019, AWS South Africa launched the EEIP as part of its broad-based black economic empowerment programme. The AWS EEIP is a partner development and acceleration programme for 100 percent black-owned small IT businesses.
It said the AWS EEIP was an 18 to 24 month enablement and acceleration programme for businesses with a turnover under R50 million.
Businesses have until April 15 to apply. Visit www.aws-eeip.co.za.
“The programme is designed to help these businesses onboard to AWS and accelerate their journey to becoming Select and Advanced tier consulting or technology partners on the AWS partner network.”
South Africa’s small businesses employ between 50 percent and 60 percent of the workforce and generate about 34 percent of the country’s gross domestic product.
“Thriving small and medium-sized businesses are vital in achieving this and other job creation goals but face constraints such as limited access to funding, skilled labour, technology and networks, which can limit their growth. AWS EEIP gives these businesses a range of resources and support not only to achieve the AWS partner network tier requirements, but build sustainable, scalable businesses which contribute to South Africa’s skills development and job creation imperative,” it said. | Philippa Larkin