Intake opens for the Amazon Web Services SA programme

JOHANNESBURG - AMAZON Web Services (AWS) said yesterday that its intake for its Equity Equivalent Investment Programme (EEIP) in South Africa for this year was now open.

In 2019, AWS South Africa launched the EEIP as part of its broad-based black economic empowerment programme. The AWS EEIP is a partner development and acceleration programme for 100 percent black-owned small IT businesses.

It said the AWS EEIP was an 18 to 24 month enablement and acceleration programme for businesses with a turnover under R50 million.

Businesses have until April 15 to apply. Visit www.aws-eeip.co.za.

“The programme is designed to help these businesses onboard to AWS and accelerate their journey to becoming Select and Advanced tier consulting or technology partners on the AWS partner network.”