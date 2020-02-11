intu, with a portfolio worth £8.4billion (R162.72bn), is believed to be looking to raise £1bn in the emergency cash call. It said yesterday that it was holding “constructive discussions” with existing shareholders, as well as new investors, including Link Reit.
The date of the capital raise was anticipated to be by the end of this month. intu has debt of about £5bn.
Link Reit is Asia’s biggest real estate investment trust and holds a portfolio of 126 properties in Hong Kong and five properties in Mainland China.
intu has been struggling against competition from online retailing, which is hurting the viability of some of its key tenants, property devaluations caused by the uncertainty surrounding Brexit, and a tighter UK consumer trading environment, and its share price has plunged from R21.05 per share on the JSE 12 months ago.