Investec continues to cut back in retail structured products

JOHANNESBURG - INVESTEC said yesterday that it would stop issuing retail-structured products in the UK after last year, signalling it would cut back its business in the asset class.

Structured products typically offer investors a return linked to the performance of an underlying asset, such as equities, commodities or interest rates.

Investec, one of the biggest issuers of retail-structured products in the UK, said in November that it planned to wind down the issuance of some structured products after reporting high costs related to hedging on some instruments.

While it said it no longer had the appetite for this kind of risk, it was not clear at the time which products exactly it would exit.

“From April 2021, Investec Bank plc will not launch any further retail structured product plans in the UK retail market,” it said in a statement yesterday, adding it would issue one final tranche later this month.