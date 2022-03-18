Investec launches Programmable Banking for businesses and private clients

In a local industry first, Investec has launched Programmable Banking for business and private clients. This new programme offers clients access to their banking and transactional data along with the power to create individualised banking services.

Due to the rapidly evolving digital era, users want more control over their digital experiences. Programme head of Investec business online and API (application programming interface) banking, Devina Maharaj, said the mission of Programmable Banking is to accelerate digital-led innovation and offer an out-of-the-ordinary experience to business and private banking. “Tech has become an integral part of all industries, including the finance sector, and virtually every industry needs developers to keep pace with technological advancements and innovation,” said Maharaj.

Clients can use an API to access their local Investec account data and transactional information online in real-time and use Programmable Banking to manage transaction activity on any linked Visa cards. “A programmable card account enables a business or private banking client to create code that runs before or after each transaction,” said Maharaj. Clients can leverage the Investec API to define rules using simple code to approve or decline specific transactions for any Investec Visa Card linked to their account.

They can also integrate the card with various platforms and internal systems to optimise their business processes. Included in this is the ability to send transactional data in real-time via accounting systems like Sage or Xero and messaging apps like WhatsApp, email or Slack. “With full access to their card transactions, businesses can track behaviour, integrate and build bespoke notifications, or code specific customised payment limits to create a fully-customised business experience,” said Maharaj.

