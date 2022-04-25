Investec Property Fund considers selling European logistics properties

In the pre-close statement released by the Fund on March 23, the introduction of third party capital and exploration of options to maximise the value of the PEL platform was mooted as something that would be considered during a strategic review process.

INVESTEC Property Fund said there was “significant, attractive, unsolicited inbound interest” for the company’s Pan-European Logistics (PEL) platform.

“In line with the Fund’s strategy of creating long-term value for shareholders and the unsolicited inbound interest, the board, together with the PEL platform co-investors, consider it appropriate to undertake a formal sale process in respect of the PEL platform,” the board said.

The Fund’s investment strategy is focused on South Africa and Western Europe. Its investment portfolio comprises R22.1 billion of direct and indirect real estate investments.

In South Africa, the Fund owns a portfolio of 90 retail, industrial and office sector properties valued at about R15.2bn. Some 44 percent of the balance sheet comprises foreign investments, namely a 65 percent interest in a Pan-European logistics portfolio.