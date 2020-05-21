Investec says well placed to support clients

JOHANNESBURG - South African financial services firm Investec said on Thursday it has strong liquidity and capital to support its clients, but warned that lending will be muted, impairments will rise and interest income will be hit by the coronavirus crisis.

Investec , which has struggled in recent years with tough market conditions, reported a 16.8 percent drop its full-year profit as a result of the coronavirus crisis.

It had said in March that the coronavirus pandemic would dent its fourth quarter performance, highlighting the impact on areas including its lending, and forecasting a decline of 16-23 percent for the financial year as a whole.

“The year ahead will be challenging. And (the) impact of Covid-19 will be protracted,” Fani Titi, Investec’s Chief Executive said during a media call after its results.

Investec’s group adjusted operating profit for the year ended March 2020 was 608.9 million pounds ($743 million), a drop of 16.8 percent from a year earlier when it was 731.9 million pounds.