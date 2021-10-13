Investment company Fledge Capital interested in acquiring a 50% stake of RMB Holdings Integer properties for R60 million

RMB Holdings (RMH), which said on Monday that Brightbridge Real Estate had approached it to acquire its major property interests for R1.75 billion, said yesterday that Fledge Capital was interested in acquiring the 50 percent stake in Integer 3 for R60 million.

Fledge’s interest did not include RMH’s indirect interests in Integer 1 and Integer 2. The Integer Properties portfolio had a net asset value of R182m as at March 31, 2021, of which R168m related to Integer 3 and R14m collectively related to Integer 1 and Integer 2.