Investment firm 10X Investments has launched the Top 60 SA Equity Index

The Index offers a unique selection of domestic stocks but goes beyond the usual Top 40 of the JSE in that it provides the opportunity to put funds into both the large shares as well as some of the smaller ones, including some of the brands that are well-known at household level.

Chief executive Tobie van Heerden said the fund, which unlocks greater mid-cap exposure and broader diversification than headline large-cap equity indices, provides an ideal low-cost core South African equity building block in a portfolio.

“The fund provides exposure not currently available in South Africa but clearly in demand from both 10X clients and broader market participants,” Van Heerden said, adding that a number of the company’s clients had made specific requests for the 10X Top 60 SA Equity Index to be a standalone 100 percent SA Equity offering.

“Prospective institutional clients have also indicated interest, given the lack of alternatives in the South African landscape,” he said.