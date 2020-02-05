The group, which has Christo Wiese as its major shareholder, said a strategic and operational review would depend on “further consideration and relevant market conditions”.
The share price recovered somewhat later yesterday afternoon, and was trading at R13.65, which was nevertheless 4.55 percent lower than the opening price. The share price had reached as much as R18 in January this year. It closed the day at R13.50.
In the six months to September 30 last year, Invicta, which has a small stock market capitalisation of around R1.8billion, reported sharply higher headline earnings per share at 149cents, from only 7c in the comparable period a year before, principally due to the non-recurrence of a tax provision. Revenue was flat for the interim period.
Invicta had reached a settlement with the SA Revenue Service in 2018 following a tax dispute related to a previous empowerment structure in the group - it would pay R750million over four years, and additional taxation was expensed in 2018.