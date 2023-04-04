IPF initiates earn-outs to its new internal oversight plans

Investec Property Fund (IPF) said yesterday it had received strong support from shareholders on its plans to internalise its entire asset management function across South Africa and Europe – currently undertaken by Investec – for some R975 million in total.

IPF directors said in a statement that based on the track record of delivery and growth over the last 11 years and in combination with the pipeline of opportunities: “The board and Investec are confident in IPF delivering on its stated strategy.”