IPF initiates earn-outs to its new internal oversight plans

Investec Property Fund (IPF) said yesterday it had received strong support from shareholders on its plans to internalise its entire asset management function across South Africa and Europe – currently undertaken by Investec – for some R975 million in total.
IPF directors said in a statement that based on the track record of delivery and growth over the last 11 years and in combination with the pipeline of opportunities: “The board and Investec are confident in IPF delivering on its stated strategy.”
To further align Investec’s interests with those of IPF, an earn-out mechanism based on the future growth of the IPF portfolio was proposed.
The R975m had been reduced by R125m via the introduction of an earn-out, whereby Investec would put R125m of the deferred consideration at risk in terms of an earn-out, linked to the growth in the existing assets, in excess of a minimum annual growth threshold over three years.
BUSINESS REPORT