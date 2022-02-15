Irongate Group’s board recommends Charter Hall offer to shareholders

IRONGATE Group (IAP), the Australian property group that is also listed on the JSE, has agreed with the Charter Hall partnership to share information for a due diligence that might pave the way for IAP's acquisition. IAP's board has rejected three offers from Australian investment firm 360 Capital over the past year, and the offer from the Charter partnership is the first time since the IAP's board have agreed to let the bidding party do a due diligence. IAP was formerly known as Investec Australia Property Fund.

The Charter Hall partnership comprises Dutch pension fund PGGM and Charter Hall, and they have offered to acquire all of IAP's shares for AU$1.90 cash each. The AU$1.90 represents an implied price per IAP security of R20.61, based on the South African rand to Australian dollar currency exchange rate as at February 11.

IAP's share price traded at R19.61 yesterday morning, just shy of the bid price, but more than 38 percent higher than what the share price was a year ago. IAP shareholders will also, under the offer, be able to retain the distribution for the period ending March 31, 2022 of up to 4.67 cents per IAP share. IAP, with its advisers and following discussions with Charter, said yesterday it intended to “unanimously recommend that security holders vote in favour of the Indicative Proposal”.

The terms of the agreement on the six-week exclusivity period with Charter include that the partnership not discuss the proposed offer or provide any information from the due diligence to anybody that might be related to any competing transaction. This is relevant because the Charter offer contains a call option over 360 Capital's 19.9 percent shareholding in IAP. The agreement also proposes that 360 Capital acquire certain IAP assets, IAP's funds management business and IAP's co-investment stake in the ITAP fund, if the Charter partnership is successful in acquiring IAP. [email protected]