Isolezwe appoints Kiki Ntuli as editor

Cape Town – Independent Media today announced the appointment of Kiki Ntuli as editor of Isolezwe, South Africa’s largest Zulu-language publication. Kiki replaces Slindile Khanyile who will be leaving the company to join a family business at the end of the month.

Isolezwe bucks the current trend for print media, in as much as its readership remains steady and is in fact, on an upwards trajectory. Much of this can be attributed to the sterling role that Slindile played in leading a dynamic team of journalists who know their readership communities very well and who developed innovative ways to keep their readers engaged. We thank Slindile for her outstanding contribution and wish her well with her future endeavours.

Kiki, who is currently the acting weekend editor of Isolezwe, pretty much cut her teeth at the title from almost the beginning of her career. After joining Independent Media as an intern in 2002, Kiki became a general reporter on the paper in 2004, covering a variety of beats. She has progressed through the ranks over the years from senior reporter to lifestyle editor, deputy news editor, news editor, assistant editor and more recently, acting weekend editor.

Passionate about the publication and the people it represents Kiki says: "Isolezwe is not just a brand to me. It's a tool that has not only given me a great opportunity for career and personal growth, but also the ability to positively influence, change and better the lives of our readers.”

Having been deep in the throes of things over the years, with the launching of a number of projects and concepts such as Ingqwele kaMaskandi and Intandokazi, she is eager to take on the leadership role: “I am excited about what the future holds for Isolezwe and I have no doubt that we will continue delivering what our audiences want and have come to expect from us - human interest stories and angles that keep them informed.”