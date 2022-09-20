Ispa welcomes Telkom’s Openserve separation from the remainder of the Telkom Group

The Internet Service Providers’ Association (Ispa) said yesterday that it welcomed Telkom's long-awaited separation of its Openserve wholesale infrastructure division from the remainder of the Telkom Group. In a statement, Ispa said the Competition Commission, in response to an Ispa complaint in 2002, ordered the initial “functional” separation of Openserve from the remainder of the Telkom Group in 2012.

Story continues below Advertisement

Openserve operates about 160 000km of Telkom’s national fibre network, and its old copper telephone lines. Openserve will be a wholly owned subsidiary of the Telkom Group. Ispa's chairperson André van der Walt said: “Ten to 20 years to achieve significant change is not a long time in the South African scheme of things, and we congratulate Telkom Group on this milestone.” According to Ispa, last year, in June, Ispa welcomed Openserve as a member of the non-profit industry body that had spent much of its early years focused on preventing Telkom from using its monopoly position to unfairly compete against the country’s fledgling Internet access providers.

Ispa’s steadfast efforts to shape and influence ICT policy in South Africa for the better eventually had resulted in Competition Commission rulings that have resulted in the split of Telkom’s wholesale and retail activities. This finally levelled the telecoms playing field to the advantage of consumers, Ispa members, and the economy, it said. “As the initiator of this process, Ispa would like to be the first to applaud: the consumer is finally the winner as Telkom achieves structural separation in 2022,” Van der Walt said.

Story continues below Advertisement